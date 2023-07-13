Don’t look now, Boston Bruins fans, but the waters of the Atlantic Division are getting deeper by the day.

Anyone who was paying attention during the Bruins’ historic 65-win regular season knew it was a high-wire act performed without a net. The forever-stagnant salary cap was clearly going to bite them in the 2023-24 season and it has indeed taken a big chunk out, with Taylor Hall, Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway and Connor Clifton out the door.