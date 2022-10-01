SPORTS-MARC-MCLAUGHLIN-SCORES-PAIR-GOALS-1-YB.jpg

Boston Bruins forward John Beecher, left, shoots the puck past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Troy Grosenick during the third period of Boston’s 4-0 preseason win Saturday at TD Garden.

 Paul Connors/Media News Group/Boston Herald

On Thursday night, A.J. Greer did his best to lay claim to a roster spot on the Bruins with a two-goal, seven-hit performance.

On Saturday, it was Marc McLaughlin’s turn to raise his hand. McLaughlin, the Billerica, Mass., native and former Boston College captain, scored two goals to lead the B’s to a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Garden in the club’s third of six preseason games.