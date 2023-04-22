NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers

The Bruins’ Garnet Hathaway, left, and Brad Marchand confer during Friday night’s NHL playoff game at Florida.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

SUNRISE, Fla. — Brad Marchand arrived in the collective consciousness of the North American hockey-watching public a dozen years ago. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, he was an impactful player, notching 11-8-19 totals in 25 games.

But it was in the highly contentious Finals against the Vancouver Canucks that he really made a name for himself, most notably with a post-whistle speed-bagging of Daniel Sedin’s head.