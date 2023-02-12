Brad Marchand made sure to say that the officiating in the Bruins’ 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals did not factor in their defeat. But it’s clear he wasn’t a fan of it, or across the league in general this year.

Marchand’s biggest problem was with what he viewed as inconsistency from referees Chris Lee and Jon McIsaac. He particularly did not like a hooking penalty on Charlie Coyle in the first period that led to a 5-on-3 goal for the Caps.