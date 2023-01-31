NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers

Bruins left wing Brad Marchand looks on during the first period against the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

A quick look at the standings suggests that Wednesday’s showdown between the Boston Bruins and Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena is a lot more important to the Leafs than it is to the Bruins.

Eleven points back of the Bruins, Toronto could very well be making its last-ditch effort to create a race in the Atlantic Division.