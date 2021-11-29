The Boston Bruins will have to find their inspiration elsewhere for the rest of their very busy week.
A day after Brad Marchand practically willed the Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety deemed one of his five hits to be dirty, nailing Marchand with a three-game suspension for what was termed a “slew-foot” of Canuck Oliver Ekman-Larson. There was no penalty called in the game on the play.
“What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline, is Marchand’s use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion and the speed at which the players are traveling toward the boards,” according to the video posted by the league, which also pointed to Marchand’s extensive history (six suspensions, including one for slew-footing).
The suspension comes at a bad time for the Bruins. Still looking to gain consistency, the Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings, who are a point ahead of the B’s in the Atlantic Division standings, on Tuesday night at the Garden.
They then travel to Nashville for a game Thursday before facing the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. With 9-15-24 totals in 18 games, Marchand is the Bruins’ points leader.
The play did not look like a classic slew-foot, on which the offending player kicks out another player’s skates from behind. But Marchand’s upper-body contact with Ekman-Larsson from the side caused the defenseman to fall on his back.
“I thought it was two guys tangling, battling for a puck. They got tangled up and (league) will have to decide. You see a lot of those in the game. They’re typically along the boards than in the open ice, but I’ve seen a lot of it this year,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday before the judgment came down.
The New Jersey Devils’ P.K. Subban was fined for two separate “tripping” calls in a matter of eight days, one against Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras and another against Calgary’s Milan Lucic. He also had a questionable hit in preseason on the Rangers’ Ryan Reaves that went unpunished. In light of that, Cassidy did not expect to be losing Marchand.
“The precedent for the most part this year has been a fine if they feel that’s deserving of it, so I guess we’ll see what happens there,” said Cassidy.
Meanwhile, a boarding penalty on Ekman-Larsson against Anton Blidh has knocked Blidh out for at least Tuesday’s game against Detroit as well. The Bruins scored the winning goal on the ensuing power play.
“Could be a little longer, but we don’t think it’s anything long-term,” said Cassidy.
It appears there’ll be no hearing for Ekman-Larsson, who himself was shaken up on the play. Cassidy did not lobby for one. Blidh suffered an injury to the left shoulder/collarbone area.
“It’s like the (Charlie) McAvoy hit the other day. It’s hard to assess intent. I was asked about that hit from (Zemgus) Girgensons, I didn’t think that was his intent. He was intent on finishing his check and Charlie turned and (Girgensons) was committed to it,” said Cassidy. “So some of those I find hard (to judge), maybe it’s because of the era I played in, you saw more of those when you turned into hits. Now they’re trying to get them out of the league... It was a penalty, they called it and I’m glad we were able to capitalize on it.”
Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula, both left shot forwards who were scratched Sunday night, will most likely draw back into the lineup on Tuesday unless the B’s decide to make a call to Providence.