SPORTS-MATT-POITRAS-BRETT-HARRISON-ARE-1-YB.jpg

Mason Lohrei , right, exchanges a fist bump with Brett Harrison during the Bruins’ development camp at Warrior Arena in Boston.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

The pipeline that was supposed to produce the next top Boston Bruins center has barely produced a trickle in the last decade.

Tyler Seguin was dealt away in a still-controversial trade. Ryan Spooner never took the next step. Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson returned home to Sweden and hasn’t played since 2021. It’s still anyone’s guess what Jack Studnicka will be, but the Bruins decided it was time to move on.