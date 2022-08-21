When Jim Montgomery first met Boston reporters at his introductory press conference as new Bruins coach back in July, there was still some rather important business for his boss Don Sweeney to complete.

Now, with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci back in the fold at an astoundingly low combined cap hit of $3.5 million and Erik Haula switched out for Pavel Zacha, Montgomery’s roster is starting to come into focus. On Friday, the Herald had a chance to sit down with the B’s new bench boss to get a glimpse of his vision for a team coming off a 51-win season.