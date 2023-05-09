NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery talks to players during Game 3 of the Boston-Florida playoff series.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Pick any and all synonyms for “anguished” and the Boston Bruins brain trust was still feeling it on Tuesday, more than a week after the record-setting team was shockingly bounced from the playoffs in the first round.

But in speaking to reporters at the Legends club at TD Garden for the first time since that fateful Sunday night, it was clear that the harshest and most unenviable spotlight was on coach Jim Montgomery. At one point, CEO Charlie Jacobs praised the job of his management team — president Cam Neely and GM Don Sweeney — for the job they did in putting together the 65-win team, but the kudos did not extend to the coach. Maybe that was an oversight, but it felt telling.