The Boston Bruins have given David Backes, out of respect to the highly regarded veteran, his allotted time off that he would have gotten with the upcoming bye week and All-Star break and, after that, the club will learn what Backes will do exactly following his waiving last Friday.
If Backes should decide to retire, his $6 million salary would come off the books. But team president Cam Neely did not believe that that was the direction the rugged veteran was going and expected he'll accept his assignment to Providence when his break is up.
"I don't think he's got a mindset of retiring. He's a very proud man and a professional. I still think he has a feeling he can help, so we'll see where it goes from here," said Neely on Sunday.
As it is, the B's will get a savings of $1,075,000 against the salary cap. The B's were trending toward some kind of move with Backes for a while now. He missed 13 games earlier in the season after suffering the latest in a series of concussions and was contemplating retirement before visiting Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher in the Detroit area to get another opinion. What he learned then made him feel comfortable enough to continue playing, but he was a healthy scratch for all but eight of the 23 games since returning.
But all things considered -- Backes' stature in the game, his leadership in the locker room -- made it difficult to pull the trigger on such a move.
"Very difficult," said Neely. "Obviously we had a number of conversation internally but it becomes a roster issue with the number of bodies and if you're not going to be in the lineup, we've got to figure out what we're doing. So we just felt we had too many guys that weren't playing and may not get back in the lineup, so we had to make some decisions. And they're very difficult decisions, especially with a guy like him."
Meanwhile, Brett Ritchie, waived and assigned to Providence after clearing last week, had a smashing debut with the P-Bruins, scoring two goals.
"Nine shots, too," said Neely with a wry smile.
Is there a scenario in which Ritchie could play his way back to Boston?
"We're not going to close the door on anything," said Neely. "If we feel a player that can help us that's in Providence we'll certainly have him come up and try and help us here again. But we just felt like, although the last couple of games he was coming along, we just didn't feel he was getting inside the dots as much, getting shots off as much as we'd like and creating a little more urgency in his own game. We just thought we'd see a little bit more of that."
Cautious with Rask
Goalie Tuukka Rask (concussion) is eligible to come off injured reserve for Tuesday's game against Vegas at TD Garden and coach Bruce Cassidy did not rule him out for that game, though he sounded like he was inclined to give his No. 1 another night off before the bye week/All-Star break.
"My guess is no right now, but he has felt better the last couple of days," said Cassidy. "My guess is we'd just let it run its course though the break. But we'll get back to the rink (Monday) and we'll see how he's doing. If he's on the ice, then he'll have a chance."
Neely did not have an answer yet on whether Rask still had to serve his one-game suspension for declining his invitation to the to the All-Star game. Rask announced he wasn't going a day before he suffered the concussion in Columbus.