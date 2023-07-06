SPORTS-GOLDEN-KNIGHTS-PREVIEW-SHARKS-LOOK-2-LV.jpg

Kevin Shattenkirk, while playing for the Ducks, checks the Golden Knights’ William Carrier during a February game.

 LAS VEGAS REVIEW/JOURNAL

Considering Kevin Shattenkirk’s name has been linked to the Boston Bruins for well over a decade, you figured there had to be a union at some point.

And at the age of 34, the former Boston University Terrier will finally don the Black and Gold after signing a one-year, $1 million deal on Saturday. After winning the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020, he has spent the last three years with the also-ran Anaheim Ducks. He’s excited to join a team that he believes has a chance to contend regardless of whether Patrice Bergeron and/or David Krejci come back.