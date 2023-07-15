Many of the University of New Hampshire's freshman men's hockey class lived in the dorms closest to the Whittemore Center in the fall of 2008.
That's when James van Riemsdyk, then a sophomore standout for the Wildcats, first met Andy Scott.
"The first thing you noticed about Andy was his infectious personality. Everyone just seemed to gravitate towards him," said the 34-year-old van Riemsdyk, who signed a one-year free agent contract with the Boston Bruins earlier this month. "You could tell he was a true character. We just hit it off right away and have stayed friendly ever since."
Scott, who had re-entered UNH as a freshman that fall, had excelled at hockey, baseball and golf growing up. He was set to play college golf at Elon University in North Carolina. But everything changed when, as a high school senior, he accidentally fell off a balcony in Mexico during April vacation in 2005. It left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair.
Being situated in the UNH dorms three-plus years later next to fellow hockey players was cathartic for Scott, who bonded with them instantly. They didn't treat him differently because of his disability; he was simply one of the guys.
That's exactly what van Riemsdyk, the second overall selection in the 2007 NHL Draft by Philadelphia, felt upon meeting Scott, who is now 36 and a math teacher and the head boys varsity hockey coach at Beverly High School.
"Andy's been a great friend for a lot of years and super supportive of me and my family," said van Riemsdyk, who has scored 300 goals in 14 seasons and is 60 games shy of 1,000 for his career. "Especially now that you can look back with perspective; he'd always reach out to me if I were going through an injury or a tough time, and he'd check in to see how I was doing and offer support.
"My family and I have really enjoyed getting to know him even better over the years. We've stayed in touch quite a bit and try to spend time together whenever we're in the area."
That support system, said Scott, has always been a two-way street.
"James was really, really good to me when I was going through some health stuff of my own and ended up in the hospital," said Scott, who goes onto the ice in his wheelchair to direct practice and run drills with his Beverly High hockey team.
"His parents (Allison and Frans), his younger brother Trevor (another UNH guy and now a defenseman for the Washington Capitals), we all got close. I'd go with Trevor down to watch James play when the Flyers came to Boston."
Their conversations now tend to center more around their growing young families, both men said. When Scott's wife, Katie, became pregnant with their second child (Ruby, who was born this spring), van Riemsdyk expressed his excitement for Scott that his older daughter, Nora, would soon have a playmate.
"That's just the kind of guy James is; a really good, caring guy," said Scott.
From a teenage wunderkind to a veteran NHLer, van Riemsdyk learned long ago there are plenty of hangers on who want a piece of professional athletes. Determining what their true intentions are, he said, can be challenging.
Scott is the exact opposite of that, he said.
"Andy's a true friend. I'm so glad to have him in my corner and in my life," he said. "He went through a traumatic life changing event, but his outlook on life is so refreshing and positive. He's infectious to be around."
Should his 2023-24 schedule allow, van Riemsdyk said he'd "love" to come up to watch Scott coach the Panthers for a game or two this coming winter.
"If I can be there, I will," he said.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.