NHL: NHL Draft

Connor Bedard puts on a Chicago Blackhawks jersey after being taken with the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s been no secret that Connor Bedard was going to go No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft and on Wednesday, it became official. Bedard was picked first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. He has been a highly anticipated draft pick since he stepped on the ice in the Western Hockey League.

In his third season with the Regina Pats in 2022-23, Bedard produced 143 points on 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games played. It was his second straight 100-point season. Bedard became the first player to claim Player of the Year, Top Prospect and Top Scorer awards in one season. He was the first WHL player in history to be granted exceptional status, allowing Bedard to play in the Major Junior ranks at 15.