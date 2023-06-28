It’s been no secret that Connor Bedard was going to go No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft and on Wednesday, it became official. Bedard was picked first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. He has been a highly anticipated draft pick since he stepped on the ice in the Western Hockey League.
In his third season with the Regina Pats in 2022-23, Bedard produced 143 points on 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games played. It was his second straight 100-point season. Bedard became the first player to claim Player of the Year, Top Prospect and Top Scorer awards in one season. He was the first WHL player in history to be granted exceptional status, allowing Bedard to play in the Major Junior ranks at 15.
Bedard showcased his talents at the World Junior Championship and IHF World Championship. He had 17 goals and 19 assists in 16 World Juniors games, the fourth-most in the tournament. Before turning 18, Bedard won three IIHF gold medals for Canada.
Bedard will be joining an organization looking to rebuild its historic franchise to what it once was. He will be joining former Boston Bruin Taylor Hall, who the Blackhawks acquired in a trade on Monday.
At No. 2, Anaheim picked Swedish center Leo Carlsson. At No. 3, Columbus took center Adam Fantilli, out of the University of Michigan and Kimball-Union Academy in Meriden, N.H.
Boston College commit Will Smith, a center from Lexington, Mass., was the fourth pick, by the Sharks. The No. 5 selection, by the Canadiens, was defenseman David Reinbacher, an Austrian.
Dmitriy Simashev, a Russian defenseman, was the sixth pick, by the Coyotes.
Going seventh, to the Flyers, was Russian Matvei Michkov.