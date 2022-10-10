NHL: Preseason-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars

Oct 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

 Field Level Media

We’ve already seen a couple of regular-season games in Europe and the National Hockey League opens in earnest this week, with the Bruins kicking off their quest for one more Cup run on Wednesday in Washington.

That means it’s time for the inaugural power rankings for the 2022-23 season. Be sure to save these. A couple of placements no doubt will provide a good chuckle in a month or two.