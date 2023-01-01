NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) stacks the pads to make a save on Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) during the third period at TD Garden.  

 Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Alex Tuch scored with 1:07 left in overtime to cap a two-goal, two-assist performance as the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

Dylan Cozens, whose extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left in regulation forced overtime, stripped the puck from Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and dished to the trailing Tuch on an odd-man rush to produce the winning goal.