Reilly Walsh with Comets

Reilly Walsh looks for a teammate during action this past season while playing for the AHL Utica Comets. Walsh, of Andover, is now with the Boston Bruins organization.

 David Herman/UTICA COMETS

THROUGH his dad’s hockey connections, Reilly Walsh grew up going to opposing team’s practices at TD Garden, collecting autographs from stars like Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin.

On especially lucky days, Walsh snagged signatures from players on his favorite team, the Boston Bruins.