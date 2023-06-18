NHL: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and center Trent Frederic react after a goal by center Charlie Coyle (not pictured) during the first period of Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers at TD Garden.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

In case you missed, the Boston Bruins opened as the co-favorites with the Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup in the 2023-24 NHL season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

That’s peachy. Now if DraftKings Sportsbook could just tell fans who is actually going to be, you know, playing for the Bruins.