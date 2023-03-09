NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse celebrates after scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal against the Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Darnell Nurse scored with 4:49 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers came from two goals down to defeat the host Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Nurse's shot from the left point beat Jeremy Swayman for the game-winning tally, putting an end to Boston's season-long, 10-game winning streak.