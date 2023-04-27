NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Apr 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

All that stood between Brad Marchand and the end of the Florida Panthers’ season was the most heavily scrutinized, highest paid goaltender in the NHL and Paul Maurice — at least in hindsight — swore he had no doubt Sergei Bobrovsky would make the stop.

“I knew it wasn’t going in,” the coach said Wednesday in Boston after his Panthers kept their season alive by beating the Bruins, 4-3, in overtime. “I just felt that we had scored up enough karma that that puck shouldn’t go in.”