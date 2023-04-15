The Boston Bruins are the clear favorites to beat the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Bruins earned that right/burden by virtue of their record-breaking 65-win season.

But if the Panthers claim not to be intimidated by the Big, Bad Bruins 2.0 in the opening-round series that starts at TD Garden for Games 1 and 2 on Monday and Wednesday, it’s not false bravado. The two teams essentially split the four-game season series (the B’s can say they took the series by going 2-1-1), with both teams winning their home games.