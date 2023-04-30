NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) reacts after a game tying goal during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) handles the puck during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. 

Carter Verhaeghe scored at 8:35 of overtime to propel the visiting Florida Panthers to a 4-3 victory over the league-leading Boston Bruins on Sunday in Game 7 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Off Sam Bennett's primary feed from behind the goal line, Verhaeghe buried a shot from the right circle to lift Florida to its third straight win, which vaulted the Panthers into a second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Fans react after a goal by Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. 
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) reacts after scoring a goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. 
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Boston’s Brad Marchand, right, tries to move past Florida’s Brandon Montour during Game 7 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) controls the puck in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) while defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) defends during the second period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. 