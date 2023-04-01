Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his third goal of the game against the Penguins during the third period of Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh. The goal helped Boston to a 4-3 win.
If anyone thought the Bruins were going to mail it in for the final seven games since clinching the Presidents’ Trophy, they are mistaken.
With the Pittsburgh Penguins desperately trying to hold on to the final playoff spot and a date with the Bruins in the first round, David Pastrnak posted his second hat trick of the year in dramatic fashion and Boston beat the Pens, 4-3, at PPG Pains Arena on Saturday.
It was win No. 59 for the Bruins.
Pastrnak notched his third goal of the game and 56th of the season when he ripped home a David Krejci feed to give the Bruins a 4-3 lead with 2:26 remaining in the third period.
Pastrnak then had to sit in the box and watch his team kill off the sixth Penguins power play after he was called for high-sticking with 57 seconds left.
Pittsburgh tied the game for the third time with 7:30 left in the third when Brandon Carlo did not connect with a Hampus Lindholm pass behind the net. Eventually, Jake Guentzel rifled home a Brian Dumoulin pass when Jeremy Swayman was slow to get over.
There was a reason for that. Sidney Crosby had hit Swayman in the mask with his stick. The Bruins challenged it, lost the challenge and had to kill off the ensuing power play. Then they had to kill off a David Krejci boarding penalty before Pastrnak gave the B’s the lead again.
Pastrnak broke a 2-2 with his second goal of the game when he one-timed Pavel Zacha’s pass from the top of the right circle that beat Tristan Jarry at 7:07.
The Bruins had taken a 2-1 lead into the third period but lost on some bad luck. Off a Pittsburgh rush, Bryan Rust took a shot that Swayman stopped but could not control. Charlie McAvoy slid backwards into Swayman and knocked the puck in. It was originally waved off, but it was correctly upheld for Rust’s second of the game.
The Bruins dominated much of the first period, outshooting Pittsburgh 12-4, but it was 1-1 after 20 minutes.
McAvoy got the B’s on the board first late in their first power play of the game off a brilliant play by Zacha, filling in for Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron will miss the weekend’s games as he nurses “nagging injuries,” according to coach Jim Montgomery. From behind the net, Tyler Bertuzzi tried to feed Zacha out front, but the puck was deflected. Zacha dove to get the puck and fed McAvoy for an easy back-door goal at 6:20.
But 1:13 later, the Pens tied it. On a Crosby rush, McAvoy over-committed to the Pens’ captain and Crosby was able to slip a nice pass through Dmitry Orlov’s skates to a wide-open Rust, who snapped it over Swayman’s glove.