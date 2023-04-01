NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his third goal of the game against the Penguins during the third period of Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh. The goal helped Boston to a 4-3 win.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

If anyone thought the Bruins were going to mail it in for the final seven games since clinching the Presidents’ Trophy, they are mistaken.

With the Pittsburgh Penguins desperately trying to hold on to the final playoff spot and a date with the Bruins in the first round, David Pastrnak posted his second hat trick of the year in dramatic fashion and Boston beat the Pens, 4-3, at PPG Pains Arena on Saturday.