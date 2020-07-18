David Pastrnak has tested negative, but the Bruins forward is back in isolation after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
HIs agent, J.P. Barry, explained Pastrnak’s absence from practice Thursday and Friday to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, who wrote:
“J.P. Barry, agent for David Pastrnak, disclosed that his client is under quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Pastrnak has tested negative, according to Barry.”
Ondrej Kase, a friend of Pastrnak and fellow native of the Czech Republic, also missed workouts Thursday and Friday after debuting Wednesday. It’s not clear whether his situation mirrors Pastrnak’s.
The NHL, per its agreement with the Players’ Association, is not revealing any players’ health status in regards to the coronavirus. But not commenting has spawned speculation and Friday it put Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy in an awkward position as he was forced to say Pastrnak and Kase were “unfit to participate” which is the league language for anyone missing for undisclosed health reasons.