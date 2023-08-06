The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired three-time Norris Trophy recipient Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday as part of a three-team trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Sharks will retain $1.5 million of the $11.5 million annual salary for Karlsson, the 2012, 2015 and current Norris Trophy winner. The award is presented annually to the NHL defenseman demonstrating the greatest all-round ability.