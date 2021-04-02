BOSTON — The Penguins won in Boston.
No, that wasn't a late April Fools' joke.
The Penguins arrived in town with a 10-game losing streak in Boston. They last won here on Nov. 24, 2014, before Mike Sullivan had joined the organization.
But Thursday, they snapped that frustrating skid with a 4-1 win over the Bruins. A few guys with local ties helped Sullivan, the Boston native, finally do it.
Zach Aston-Reese and Mike Matheson, who went to college in Beantown, scored and New Hampshire native Casey DeSmith stayed hot in this elusive win.
"I can only speak for myself personally, but it's nice to get a win here," Sullivan said. "This is not an easy building to play in. This is a real good team and has been for a number of years. And so it's always a big challenge when you come here."
The convincing, cathartic victory extended Pittsburgh's winning streak to five.
"It's been a long time. It's definitely something we talked about," Aston-Reese said. "[Kris Letang] went with a mustache and ... wore a pretty flashy suit. I know a lot of guys changed things up, got coffees at different spots and things like that. So, definitely, we were trying to do everything we could to snap that streak."
At Thursday's morning skate, Sullivan tried to downplay his teams' inability to break through at TD Garden, where six rows of banners dangle from the rafters. But it was clearly a source of frustration for the coach these past six years.
"Tonight's a new experience. It's a new opportunity for us, regardless of what the history looks like," he said then, adding, "We need to bring our best game."
The Penguins did that, or came pretty dang close to it, right from the get-go.
The first period was tight. The Bruins got just two shots through to DeSmith. Then the Penguins took over in the second. On the first shift, Jake Guentzel cut in from the right wing but Dan Vladar turned that aside. The Boston goalie then stopped Jared McCann on a breakaway, too, about 60 seconds into the period.
Aston-Reese, who starred at nearby Northeastern University, finally got one past Vladar a minute later. Brandon Tanev, back in the lineup after a six-game absence, whizzed down the right wing and threaded the needle to Aston-Reese.
"Once it got through, my eyes kind of lit up and I knew I was going to score," said Aston-Reese, whose eighth goal of the season tied his previous career high.
Later in the second period, Matheson picked up the puck inside his blue line and went coast to coast to make 2-0. He blew past Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, cut across the crease and tucked the puck inside the left post. While falling onto his backside, the Boston College product raised his stick to celebrate.
Sullivan was later asked if Bobby Orr's iconic goal came to mind watching that.
"I was really young for that one," Sullivan replied with a laugh. "That wasn't one that came to mind. But it sure was an impressive rush, I'll tell you that."
Matheson, an offseason acquisition, has been excellent lately. In addition to that spectacular goal, he has three assists and a plus-3 rating the last five games.
Brad Marchand pinged a shot off the post and in with 8:46 left to spoil DeSmith's bid for another shutout. But less than two minutes later, Jason Zucker buried a lovely feed from linemate Evan Rodrigues to restore their two-goal lead.
Hey, Rodrigues is another guy with Boston ties. He played at Boston University.
"We were joking around a little bit about how many guys we had on the team that played some college hockey in this building," Matheson said. "We tried to recapture some of that success we had in college and bring it to tonight's game."
With Tristan Jarry sidelined, DeSmith got the start. The goalie, who grew up about 80 miles north of here in Rochester, N.H., made 15 of his 30 saves in the third period. He has now given up just seven total goals in his last seven starts.
"It's too bad we gave up that goal in the third period and weren't able to get him the shutout, because he really deserved it. He made a lot of nice saves, especially in that third period," Matheson said, adding, "He's been fantastic."
Guentzel added a late empty-net goal, his team-leading 15th tally of 2021.
With their latest win, the Penguins pulled into a three-way tie with the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders for first place in the East Division.
"The boys are playing really good hockey right now," Aston-Reese said. "We're playing defense first. It's all the clichés you talk about — defending hard, playing in front of your net, blocking shots and things like that. But we're doing all those little clichés and that's what's making it fun. Because it's leading to offense."
The Penguins are scheduled to practice in the Boston area on Friday. They will then wrap up their two-game set against the Bruins here Saturday afternoon.
