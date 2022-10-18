NHL: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk reacts after a David Pastrnak goal in Monday night’s 5-3 win over Florida. Boston played at Ottawa on Tuesday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — You might recall, in the 33 total games that Jaromir Jagr wore a Bruins uniform for the 2013 Cup finalists, he would sometimes skate after practices or games with a 45-pound weighted vest on.

For a good part of the last three seasons, it seems as if Jake DeBrusk had been bequeathed that same vest to don in actual games — but as a burden, not a unique training tool meant to strengthen him.