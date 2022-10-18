BOSTON — You might recall, in the 33 total games that Jaromir Jagr wore a Bruins uniform for the 2013 Cup finalists, he would sometimes skate after practices or games with a 45-pound weighted vest on.
For a good part of the last three seasons, it seems as if Jake DeBrusk had been bequeathed that same vest to don in actual games — but as a burden, not a unique training tool meant to strengthen him.
To watch him mid-October 2022, then, is to see a man seemingly free of any restraints previously placed upon him.
The 26-year-old birthday boy celebrated in style Monday night, scoring the game’s first goal just 21 seconds in, dishing off a beautiful no-look backhand pass to captain Patrice Bergeron for another tally, and burying an empty netter from his own blue line in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers.
“His hockey sense is well above the average hockey player in the NHL,” first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said of DeBrusk. “I thought he was a speed and scoring winger; he’s much more than that.”
Skating on home ice for the first time in 2022-23 — he didn’t play in Saturday’s win over Arizona after taking a big second period hit in the season opener from the Capitals’ Erik Gustafsson last Wednesday in Washington — DeBrusk played a tick under 19 minutes and finished a plus-3 on the evening.
If Monday night is a sign of things to come, he seems intent on becoming a permanent fixture on Bergeron’s right side.
“I didn’t know if I was going to play Thursday (against Anaheim) or Tuesday (on the road in Ottawa). But I felt good this morning (at the team’s optional skate), so I was thinking possibly (Tuesday),” said DeBrusk. “Then I was asked, ‘Why not tonight?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, why not tonight?’”
“He had no soreness after skating and shooting a lot of pucks this morning,” added Montgomery. “The miracle cream worked and thank God, because he was really good tonight.”
DeBrusk is, of course, a player who made a very public demand to be traded when he was buried deep in former coach Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse in the early part of last season. Now, not even a full calendar year later, the Edmonton native looks like a stronger, more complete player than the one who potted 27 goals as a second-year pro. He’s hard on pucks and is one of the team’s best penalty killers and, according to his new head coach, is one of its smartest, too.
He’s still got terrific speed, acceleration and stick skills, and is being allowed — even encouraged — to use them while attacking in the offensive zone. Helping the Bruins to a 3-0-0 start, DeBrusk’s play early on has been reminiscent of the second half of 2021-22, when he was moved up to the team’s top line with Bergeron and Brad Marchand and put up 16 of his 25 goals.
Even his empty netter with 1:03 remaining showed DeBrusk’s hockey sense (although he termed it as “lucky”). Just outside his own blue line, he used his body to protect the puck when he got it, spun around and fired it through a clear lane into the Panthers’ cage.
Traditionally, noted DeBrusk, he hasn’t had his best performances on his birthday. That certainly wasn’t the case Monday night.