NHL: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

Center David Krejci battles for position during a Bruins game last season. Krejci announced his retirement from the Bruins on Monday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

This time, it really is goodbye for David Krejci.

Krejci, the Boston Bruins’ sublime playmaker who was known for raising his game to match the stakes, announced his retirement on Monday via the team’s social media account.