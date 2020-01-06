The Nashville Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette after five-plus seasons behind the bench, the team announced Monday.
Associate coach Kevin McCarthy was also dismissed by the Predators, who sport a 19-15-7 record this season and reside in sixth place in the Central Division.
Nashville did not immediately announce an interim coach ahead of Tuesday’s home game against the Boston Bruins.
Laviolette guided the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016-17, where the team lost in six games to Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Laviolette, 55, also guided the Carolina Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup championship in 2006 and took the Philadelphia Flyers to the Cup Final four years later. The Flyers lost in six games to Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Laviolette is a former Boston Bruins assistant coach and former head coach of the AHL Providence Bruins.