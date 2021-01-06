In his first video conference with media since leaving the NHL’s postseason bubble in Toronto, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask explained why he left and reaffirmed his desire to remain in Boston for the remainder of his playing career.
Rask confirmed earlier reports that his departure in August came as a result of a medical emergency regarding his daughter. Rask said he was informed of the issue, spoke to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and then left Toronto to return to Boston to be with his family.
“It was a tough decision to leave, but then again it wasn’t because I knew it was more important to be home at that time. But then you’re home knowing you could be there, should be playing hockey so it’s tough to watch the games,” Rask said after Wednesday’s training camp practice. “You’re caught in the middle. You’re brain is kind of spinning at that point, knowing you’re in the right place at home. Then again you should be there stopping pucks. It was tough for a few weeks. It helped I was talking to Jaro (Halak) a lot. A lot of guys gave their support. They knew what was going on.”
Pressed to describe the timeline, he elaborated.
“I got a phone the night before that our daughter wasn’t doing so well at that point. They had to call an ambulance and everything,” Rask said. “Obviously at that point, my mind was spinning. ‘I need to get out of here.’ So then the next morning. I informed (Don Sweeney). We had a brief talk about it.”
The fan backlash that followed didn’t diminish his desire to remain with the only franchise he’s ever been part of in the NHL.
“I have no intention of playing anywhere but the Bruins. If I’m good enough to play, one, two, three more years then so be it,” he said. “That’s where my head’s at.”
Rask will be a free agent after the 2021 season. He said he’s not ready to retire but doesn’t feel any urgency to get a contract extension completed.
“Everything is kind of upside-down in the hockey world. I’m sure Sweeney has a lot on his plate right now. My contract situation is probably not at the top of his list right now,” Rask said. “I’m comfortable where we are right now. ... If the contract talks happen during the season, so be it. If not, we’ll wait it out and see what happens. My main focus is to get the season off right and worry about the future after that.”
Rask said he’s stayed in Boston during the break and has been skating since August.