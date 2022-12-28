NHL: Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot makes a save on a shot from Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall in overtime Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

 Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports

To beat the Bruins these days it takes a Herculean effort from someone from the opposition. That someone for the Ottawa Senators was goalie Cam Talbot.

Talbot made 49 saves in regulation and overtime, then was not beaten by any of the three Bruin shooters in the shootout and the Senators came away with the 3-2 shootout victory at the Canadian Tire Center on Tuesday.