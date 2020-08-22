In a normal year without a pandemic, the NHL’s playoffs are built not to reward the best teams but to foster old-fashioned hate among division rivals.
So the Bruins, who had the best record in the Eastern Conference at 44-26-12, and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were the second-best team at 43-27-6, were on a collision course because they were both in the Atlantic Division. If there were no first-round upsets, they would have met in the second round.
Five months, drastic playoff rule changes and one pandemic later, everything has landed as expected: Boston vs. Tampa, with the winner assuming Stanley Cup favorite status.
This is two years in the making. This matchup looked ticketed to happen last season going into the playoffs when Tampa was the heavy favorite before being stunned in four games by the Columbus Blue Jackets. That cleared Boston’s path to an Eastern Conference banner. Tampa bounced Boston in five games in 2017-2018 before falling to eventual Stanley Cup champion Washington.
This series has potential to be unpleasant. In their March 8 meeting at TD Garden, a 5-3 Tampa win, the teams amassed 96 minutes of penalties in a 60-minute game. That’s 26 total infractions, including six roughings, five misconducts, four fightings and two unsportsmanlike conducts with a few slashings and elbowings thrown in for good measure.
The second round was originally not scheduled to begin until Tuesday, but none of the eight first-round series went to seven games, allowing the league to push up its schedule.
There will be a new champion as Vancouver bounced the St. Louis Blues 6-2 on Friday night to win that series, 4-2.