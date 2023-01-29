The All-Star break cannot come fast enough for the Boston Bruins. At least that’s what their play has been screaming the last two nights.
The B’s dropped their third straight game on Sunday and, while Saturday’s blown-lead loss to the Florida Panthers was painful, this latest one was a one-sided affair against a team they could very well battle for Eastern Conference supremacy in the spring.
In a battle of the top two teams in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes dominated the B’s in every facet of the game Sunday, barely giving the Bruins much breathing room in a 4-1 drubbing at PNC Arena.
The only Bruin who appeared to be on his game was Linus Ullmark, who was beaten on two breakaways and a bad bounce power-play goal. Otherwise, he did as much as he could to keep the B’s in the game, but they wouldn’t seize the opportunities they had.
Continuing a troubling theme in this three-game dip, the power-play was brutal, going 0-for-6 and providing the opposition with momentum.
Down 3-0 early in the third period, Boston’s Pavel Zacha beat Frederik Andersen with a screen shot for his 10th goal of the year at 3:22 to prevent the shutout.
But when the Bruins got their fifth power play at at 11:47, signifying a legitimate chance to get back in the game, it again came up empty.
Coach Jim Montgomery pulled Ullmark with over five minutes left and, even after Jesper Kotkaniemi took a holding penalty, they could not pull to within a goal. Jordan Staal scored a shorthanded empty-netter to end it with 4:20 left.
The B’s were hoping to atone for the game they blew to the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday night, but instead they looked like they were hung over from it. The Hurricanes were all over them in the first, outshooting the B’s 15-7. If not for some outstanding saves from Ullmark, the B’s would have been down by more than the 1-0 score that they were after 20 minutes.
The B’s got good news to start the game in that Trent Frederic, who had to leave Saturday’s game in the first period after blocking a shot, was able to play. But that, coupled with Ullmark’s stellar play, were the only bits of good news for the B’s in the early going.
The Hurricanes won a large portion of the 50-50 battles and races and took the 1-0 lead on a David Pastrnak faux pas. The B’s sniper had just come on to the ice and took control of the puck, cutting to the middle of the ice just inside the Carolina blue line. Carolina star Sebastian Aho pounced, skating through Pastrnak’s stick, stealing the puck and heading out on a clean breakaway. Throwing a kick move at Ullmark, Aho was finally able to beat the B’s goalie with a wrist shot to the blocker side at 10:52.
Meanwhile, the Bruins’ woes on the power play mounted. They came into the game 0-for-6 in their previous two games and, on their one first period opportunity, they again repeatedly skated into the picket fence on the blue line, never testing Andersen.
The B’s got a second power play chance early in the second and nearly gave up a shorthanded goal when Aho was sprung for another clean breakaway, but Ullmark closed the five-hole in time.
They had two more power play chances in the second with the same deflating effect. And when the Hurricanes got their next man advantage, they made the B’s pay. After a faceoff win, Martin Necas took a shot that went wide on the short side, but it bounced off the end boards and right to Paul Statsny. With Ullmark playing the initial shot, Statsny had an empty net and he didn’t miss.