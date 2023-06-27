JOE CONNOR has spent a lot of time answering questions from National Hockey League executives over the past few months. Some of them were odd questions. More on that in a bit.
At the moment, however, Connor is pondering a question of a different kind. It’s Monday evening and Connor has just finished his work shift at the Pasta Loft, a restaurant located in Milford that’s owned by his father. Connor has been asked what he recommends from the menu.
“I love the chicken parm,” he said. “It’s really good. Veal parm is good too, but I’m a chicken-parm guy.”
The Pasta Loft is where Connor, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound forward, will watch the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, which begins today (Round 1) and will end Thursday (Rounds 2-7). The NHL’s Central Scouting Service ranked him as the No. 74 North American skater available for the draft.
“I can’t wait,” Connor said. “It’s going to be an awesome experience. I’m heading to my dad’s restaurant and we’re going to watch it on the big screen in the event center that we have, so it’ll be cool.
“Obviously I’m thinking about it every day, but I try my best not to. It just makes me more nervous and anxious than I should be.”
Connor grew up in Amherst, but now lives in Nottingham. He helped Avon Old Farms win the Elite 8 Prep School championship last season. The Winged Beavers beat Cushing Academy 3-1 in the championship game played at Saint Anselm College.
“Right now I would say that’s the highlight of my career,” he said. “I’ve never been closer with a group of guys, and when we won it together the feeling was just awesome.”
Connor nearly played prep school hockey in New Hampshire. He considered attending Kimball Union Academy in Meriden before choosing Avon Old Farms.
Speaking of KUA, that’s the school Adam Fantilli attended before he moved on to the USHL (Chicago Steel) and then the University of Michigan. Earlier this year Fantilli, who lives in Nobleton, Ontario, became the third freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award. He’s been projected to go as high as No. 2 overall in this year’s draft.
Now back to Connor, who offered the following scouting report on himself:
“Good down low in the corners, and I’m a playmaking scorer, I would say. I’ve had the skates on since I was 2-years old. My dad has been building an outdoor rink (in the winter) forever, so I’ve always been on the ice.”
Connor said when he interviewed with NHL teams, some of the questions they asked were hockey-related, others were hard to decipher.
“Honestly, they’re all over the place,” he explained. “I’ve been asked some weird questions before. Some real weird ones. What would you rather be, a crocodile or a lion? I said lion.
“I did about 12 interviews. Those are the teams that would draft me, you would think. The teams that seemed to be the most interested were probably Detroit and the Islanders. I interviewed with Detroit earlier this week.”
Connor grew up a Bruins fan. He said Boston asked him to fill out a questionnaire, but did not request an interview.
After his prep school season ended, Connor skated for the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, where he recorded six points in 12 games. He will skate for Muskegon next season before he begins his college career at Northeastern. He narrowed his college selection to two Hockey East schools — Northeastern and UMass — before choosing the Huskies.
He said UNH was never a strong consideration. “I toured UNH, but it’s 30 minutes from my house,” he said. “It’s too close to home for me.”
If you’re not at the Pasta Loft, you can watch this year’s draft on ESPN (tonight) and the NHL Network (Thursday).
When will Connor be selected? In the next 48 hours, we’ll have the answer to that question.