NHL: St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron directs his teammates prior to a face-off during the first period of Boston’s 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Monday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Bruins may not have been able to produce a whole lot of entertaining hockey against the St. Louis Blues on a Monday night snoozer at the Garden.

They did, however, grab the two points they’ve become to accustomed to securing on Causeway Street this season, taking a 3-1 decision from the struggling Blues, now losers of their last seven games.