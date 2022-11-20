NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks right wing MacKenzie Entwistle during the second period of Saturday night's game in Boston.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Two of the three hottest clubs in the Eastern Conference will meet for the first time this season when the Boston Bruins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Under first-year coach Jim Montgomery, the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins have won six straight games and 16 of 18 to begin the season.