Jeremy Swayman was not great in the Boston Bruins’ 5-1 loss in Game 5 at Carolina on Tuesday. But with the Bruins’ backs straight up against the wall, that fact did little to shake the faith that coach Bruce Cassidy has in the rookie netminder.
Cassidy did not hesitate when asked on Wednesday for his starting goaltender for Thursday’s must-win Game 6 at the Garden. He’s going back with Swayman.
This will be the first time Swayman will have started four consecutive games this year. In fact, his start in Game 5 was only the second time that he had started three straight games. Cassidy and his staff have not sensed any fatigue in the 23-year-old Swayman.
But he’ll need to be better than he was on Tuesday, and the coach acknowledged that. And in the games in Boston, Swayman has been better.
“I don’t think he looked his best (Tuesday),” said Cassidy. “What’s happened, and I’ll go to Game 3. Big, big saves early on (Tony) DeAngelo and the breakaway to (Jordan) Martinook. It gives us a little bit of ‘Hey, let’s find our game, even though they scored first. Those are important, timely saves. (Tuesday) night we didn’t get it. (Before) the first goal, we’re on them, another good start and we need that save early. It’s one you need to keep you in it.
“It didn’t happen, it gives them a little bit of life in their building.”
While the first goal was a costly one, Cassidy saw improvement in his goalie as the game went along, saying the second goal — DeAngelo’s power-play slapper — was the result of a screen. And Cassidy used those goals to challenge his own skaters.
“Both goals hit the net,” said Cassidy “That is important. We’ve stressed that over and over. Get it on net, from your D-men, you never know. So give them credit. They hit the net on both shots. The first one (Jaccob Slavin’s goal) we need that save, the second one the puck has eyes and it’s got some velocity to it. And good for them.
“The third goal is just puck luck. Give (Seth) Jarvis a lot of credit. He’s hanging around the front of the net, so I’m not going to take anything away from him. But that’s a goal that goes in once a month.”
Lindholm probableCassidy expects Hampus Lindholm, out since Game 2 after absorbing a huge hit from Andrei Svechnikov, to play in Game 6. The big defenseman skated with the extra players at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston on Wednesday.
Cassidy said he’ll have a more definitive answer in the morning.
If Lindholm is ready, Cassidy acknowledged that would leave him with a decision between Matt Grzelcyk and Mike Reilly as the odd man out. While the third pairing of Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton may not have been quite as good in Game 5 as it had been in the first four games, Cassidy said the duo has pretty much done its job, and then some. Also Lindholm, Reilly and Grzelcyk all bring certain puck-moving qualities while shot-eating Forbort brings a unique quality that he wouldn’t want to take out of the lineup.
Reilly started the series in the press box but came in when Lindholm was injured. Grzelcyk, meanwhile, has had a rough series. He was minus-2 with two penalties in Game 5 and is minus-6 in the series.
Bruins need more from Hall, Haula
Cassidy gave David Pastrnak shifts with both Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand as well as the Taylor Hall-Haula line, but with the last change for Game 6 in Boston, it’s a good bet that Cassidy will lean heavily on the 63-37-88 combination. The B’s need more out of Hall and Haula, whether it’s Jake DeBrusk or Craig Smith on the right side. Hall (a team worst minus-7) does not have a 5-on-5 goal since Game 1 and Haula (minus-5) has just two assists.