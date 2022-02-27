Bruce Cassidy did not want to declare Jeremy Swayman the Boston Bruins’ No. 1 goalie before his team’s game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.
But Swayman’s performance in the B’s 3-1 victory at SAP Center was another definitive step in that direction.
It’s not that the Sharks pelted the rookie netminder with shots all night. The opposite was true, in fact. The Sharks managed just nine shots in the first two periods against the B’s dominant attack and smothering defense. But with about seven minutes left in the game and the B’s clinging to a 2-1 lead, Swayman faced an out-of-nowhere blitz from the Sharks.
His relative inactivity in the first 53 minutes did nothing to dull his sharpness. He made several quality stops — and one circus save — to hold the Sharks at bay until Patrice Bergeron sealed it with the insurance goal with 40 seconds left.
Since having a rough game in a loss against Pittsburgh on Feb. 8, Swayman is 4-0-1 and has allowed just five goals on 140 shots in that span.
The fact that he was forced to make only 15 saves did little to take away from his performance on Saturday. Being able to keep his focus on what had been a slow night until crunch time might have been even more impressive than if he had faced a barrage and been in an instinctual zone all night.
And while the rookie would not be so presumptuous as to declare himself the No.1, he certainly has his sights on the job.
“That’s what they’ve asked from both Linus (Ullmark) and I from the start,” said Swayman. “They want both of us to compete for that No. 1 job. It’s only going to help the team. And that’s all I want to do. We both keep it simple for ourselves, Linus and I. When we get the chance to play, we want to do whatever’s best for the team. We’re both supportive of each other, no matter what. So it’s a really good tandem we’ve got going and I’m really happy with the two points tonight.”
Brad Marchand, in his second game back from his six-game suspension, looked like he was back to his old self, figuring in all the goals, scoring two and assisting on Bergeron’s goal.
The B’s outshot the Sharks, 37-16, and were the much better team almost all night. But if not for Swayman, they might have been ruing their missed scoring chances.
His first big stop was a tremendous pad save on a Noah Gregor one-timer from the slot. Then later, in a mad scramble, a prone Swayman somehow got his glove on a Tomas Hertl shot, causing Hertl to look to the heavens in disbelief that he didn’t bury it.
“An all-world save,” was how Cassidy described the stop on Hertl. “It’s almost like the best ones step up when your team has a lull, knowing ‘this is my time. They need me. I’ve got to be there.’”
“And I think you see that with Sway. There wasn’t a lot going on in front of him. But he needed to be there, he was.”