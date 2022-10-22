NHL: Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark reaches for the puck during the second period of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. At right is Minnesota’s Marco Rossi.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Boston Bruins blew another two-goal lead and time was running out on their fifth power-play chance when they finally broke through in timely fashion.

With a second 4-on-3 power play in overtime, Taylor Hall one-timed a David Pastrnak pass past Marc Andre-Fleury with 10.1 seconds left to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 OT victory at TD Garden on Saturday.