NHL: Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period on Saturday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

After baby-stepping their way back to their identity with their victory in Winnipeg on Thursday, the Bruins took a giant step on Saturday.

Facing a Minnesota Wild team that had not lost in regulation in 14 games and was a point out of first place in the Central Division, the Bruins were the better team in an entertaining, playoff-favored contest, taking a 5-2 win at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.