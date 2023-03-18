After baby-stepping their way back to their identity with their victory in Winnipeg on Thursday, the Bruins took a giant step on Saturday.
Facing a Minnesota Wild team that had not lost in regulation in 14 games and was a point out of first place in the Central Division, the Bruins were the better team in an entertaining, playoff-favored contest, taking a 5-2 win at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Linus Ullmark, shaking off a rare so-so game in Chicago on Tuesday, was back to his standard, making 29 saves.
There were no passengers in the Bruins’ victory, including their video coaches, who challenged two Wild goals for offsides and were successful on both.
The Bruins took a 3-1 lead into the third and appeared to be in control of the game when Jake DeBrusk took a slashing penalty. Seconds later, Freddie Gaudreau made a nice pass from the corner to Oskar Sundqvist and the former Blue jammed it home at 7:17 to pull Minnesota to within a goal.
But the Bruins went back to work after that and regained their two-goal lead at 12:22. On one of the Bruins’ many good, grinding O-zone shifts, Brad Marchand (three assists) took the puck behind the net and fed Patrice Bergeron for his 25th goal of the year.
Trent Frederic finished it off with an empty-netter with 1:57 left.
David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists. The goal was his 47th of the season.
The victory improved Boston’s record to 2-2 on its five-game road trip, which concludes Sunday in Buffalo.
Goalie Filip Gustavsson recorded 33 saves for the Wild.
It was the second meeting between the Bruins and Wild this season. Boston won the first matchup 4-3 in Boston when Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime.