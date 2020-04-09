The wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave said over social media that her ailing husband is in need of a miracle.
Cave, 25, was placed in a medically induced coma at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday to stop a brain bleed. Doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on Cave's brain, according to the Oilers.
"Please wake up. Please wake up," Emily Cave wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "It's all I can keep asking, 'He's going to wake up right?' We need a miracle."
The family cannot be in the same room as Cave due to visiting restrictions at the hospital.
Cave played 11 games with the Oilers this season and 44 for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. The Boston Bruins signed Cave as an undrafted free agent to a three-year entry level contract in 2015. The Oilers claimed him on waivers in January 2019.