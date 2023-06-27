NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins

Where do goaltenders Linus Ullmark, left, and Jeremy Swayman fit in the Bruins' plan?

Get ready for the youth movement, Bruins fans.

That was at least part of the message when Bruins team president Cam Neely and GM Don Sweeney met with reporters in Nashville on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s draft Day 1 and the opening of free agency on Saturday.