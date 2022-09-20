SPORTS-ZDENO-CHARA-LEFT-INDELIBLE-MARK-1-YB

Boston Bruins players pose with Zdeno Chara, center, after the former captain announced his retirement and signed a one-day contract with the Bruins on Tuesday.

 BOSTON HERALD

For the first time in over a quarter century, Zdeno Chara will not wake up in the morning on Wednesday and head off to a National Hockey League training camp.

But after playing the most games of any NHL defensemen in league history — and always the hard way — this ultimate competitor is at peace with that.