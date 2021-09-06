Matt Burroughs of Derryfield Country Club secured the Manchester City Golf Championship title with a birdie on the 16th hole Sunday, coming out on top of a crowded leaderboard.
Tied for the lead entering Sunday’s third and final round, Burroughs overcame a rough front nine on his home course that included five straight bogeys. He then had three bogeys on the back nine before his birdie on No. 16 proved to be the winning margin.
Ryan Cowette of Manchester Country Club made a move up the leaderboard on Sunday with a 3-over par 73 but fell one shot back of Burroughs’ three-round total of 218.
Ryan Brown of Manchester Country Club, who shared the two-round lead with Burroughs, tied for second with Cowette at 219. Scott Underhill of Canterbury Woods Country Club was fourth at 220 and defending champion Austin Fox was fifth at 221.
Rounding out the top 10 were David Sherborne of Laconia Country Club (sixth, 222), Kevin Webster of Intervale Country Club (seventh, 223), Dan Arvanitis of Derryfield Country Club and Patrick Mahan of Derryfield Country Club tied for eighth at 226 and David Larrivee of Manchester Country Club (10th, 228).
Underhill made a charge on Sunday with the lowest score of the day, a 1-under 69.
Arvanitis won the senior championship, followed by Derryfield Country Club’s Pete Franggos and Jim Conley who tied for second at 233, Dave Kane of Derryfield Country Club (fourth, 235), Chris Stamoulis of Derryfield Country Club (fifth, 240) and Bo Harris of Concord Country Club (sixth, 245).
Sean Toscano of Manchester Country Club won the junior title, defeating Elliot Wallace (Manchester Country Club) on the first playoff hole.