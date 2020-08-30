With his NASCAR Cup Series Playoff hopes on the line, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron earned his first career victory Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 regular-season finale.
The victory was an automatic berth into the Playoffs for the 22-year old Byron — a hard-fought trophy in a typically full-contact, high-emotion contest on NASCAR’s famed Daytona high banks to settle the Playoff field.
The only two Playoff positions still up for grabs on the night were filled by Byron and Matt DiBenedetto, who earned the 16th and final Playoff position with a 12th-place effort — a mere six points better than seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson, who nursed a badly-damaged car home to a 17th-place finish.
“We made it,” DiBenedetto said. “I don’t care how we did it. All my goal was was to come in here and make it.
“I wanted it so bad for this team,” he continued, with a nod to the longtime Wood Brothers Racing operation he drives for this year.
Johnson — who is retiring from full-time competition at the end of the season — was obviously disappointed in the outcome, but emboldened by the effort of his team. The 83-race NASCAR Cup Series winner had a tough path to earn a Playoff berth. He missed a race due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and had points taken away from a runner-up effort earlier in the season due to a disqualification. He was in contention to move into his final Playoffs opportunity until being caught up in an 11-car accident with only four laps left in regulation.
“First and foremost, congratulations to my teammate for getting his first Cup win like that,” Johnson said. “This setting and the drama that goes into it, that’s a big win for (crew chief) Chad Knaus and William Byron, really happy for those guys.
“I really feel like we had a way to transfer to win or point our way in the way it went the first two stages and things just got ugly in Turn 1. Unfortunate, but that’s plate racing.
“We had a really good car and last couple months we’ve been really getting our act together and running well. Really disappointed to not be in the Playoffs. That was the No. 1 goal to start the year.”
Byron took the lead from this year’s Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin on an overtime restart with two laps to go and with cars spinning out behind him, ultimately was able to hold off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by a blink-of-the-eye .119-second.
Hamlin finished third, followed by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports’ driver Bubba Wallace turned in a season-best fifth-place finish. Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Brendan Gaughan, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top 10.
Kyle Busch led a race-best 31 laps — the only driver to better Byron’s 24 laps out front. But with only eight laps remaining in what had been a largely incident-free race, Busch was collected in the first of two mega-accidents.