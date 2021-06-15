Joe Gray, recently voted the “Greatest of All Time” mountain runner by the World Mountain Running Association, is entered in the 60th Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race set for this weekend. On the women's side, former Hanover High and Brown University star runner Heidi Caldwell is returning to defend her co-title from 2019.
The women's race is Saturday, the men's on Sunday. Last year's race was canceled because of the pandemic.
Gray, 37 of Colorado Springs, Colo., has won Mount Washington the last four times he has run it (2014-2017), finishing in under an hour each time. Defending champion and four-time winner, Eric Blake, 42 of West Hartford, Conn., will be looking to defend his title. Blake has 13 top-three finishes.
Caldwell, 29 and living in Craftsbury Common, Vt., finished in a historic tie with Brittni Hutton, 31, of Alamosa, Colo., but Hutton has withdrawn due to a back injury. Challenging Caldwell is five-time Mount Washington winner Kim Dobson, 37 of Eagle, Colo, who has never lost the race.
Changes to the race protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of racers and everyone involved in the event. Both the men’s and women’s races will start from the pond on the Great Glen Trail system to accommodate the queue of runners. The road will open to support vehicles from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. For more, visit mt-washington.com/mount-washington-road-race.
The race ascends the Mount Washington Auto Road from Pinkham Notch to the 6,288-foot summit of the mountain. In addition to grades that average 12%, runners face the added challenge of Mount Washington’s famously high winds, precipitation and unpredictable temperatures.
Prizes include $1,000 apiece for the first male and female finishers.