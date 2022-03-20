When Michael Kesselring was a student and hockey player at New Hampton School, he looked up to then-Boston Bruin Tim Schaller and even played against Schaller in a summer league.
Now, in his first full pro season in the American Hockey League, Kesselring is trying to learn all he can from Schaller and his other veteran teammates on the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.
Schaller, a 31-year-old forward from Merrimack, has played in 276 career NHL games with Buffalo, Boston, Vancouver and Los Angeles and has spent the past two seasons in the AHL. After a 10-goal, eight-assist season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season, the Providence College product signed with Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate, in October.
Kesselring, a 22-year-old defenseman from New Hampton, played two seasons at Northeastern University before joining Bakersfield after the college season ended last year.
“Especially in our organization, we have a lot of Europeans and major-junior guys so it’s nice to have a guy that knows home,” Kesselring said of Schaller. “It’s nice to joke around with him about college … talk about summer league when I was in high school and he was on the Bruins. It’s definitely nice to have someone that feels kind of like home out here.”
A sixth-round pick by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Kesselring has logged two goals and seven assists with a plus-2 plus-minus rating over 44 games this year.
Schaller, a 6-foot-2, 204-pound left-shot left wing, has tallied 10 goals and 10 assists over 52 games this season. The veteran said notching a greasy goal against the Ontario Reign (the former Manchester Monarchs) about a month ago got him back into an offensive rhythm.
“I just got my confidence back,” said Schaller, who added that he is in a contract year so he views each game like a tryout. “It was one of those things where it was like, ‘I’ve still got it. I can still play.’ I think I just needed a goal like that this year to kickstart me. Unfortunately, I think it took a bit longer than expected but I knew I’d get it eventually and we’re going full speed ahead right now.”
Kesselring, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-shot blue-liner, missed about two weeks in November when he tested positive for COVID-19. It was his first experience missing time in his career.
“Me and a few other guys on the team got it where it affected us for a little while and everybody else just had a little cold,” Kesselring said. “Honestly, it was a good experience to go through because I’ve never been injured or anything before so it was a good thing to go through -- missing some time and working your way back up to speed.”
Kesselring, an offensive-minded defenseman, said his time with Bakersfield last year helped him adjust to the pro level of play and taught him about living on his own away from home. This season, he said he has seen improvement in his defensive play and learned a lot from veteran defensemen on the team like Vincent Desharnais, who played at Providence College.
“He’s kind of been my mentor,” Kesselring said. “He’s a big defenseman, too. You just learn things like stick detail, playing hard physically, boxing guys out -- just little things like that you see on a nightly basis from him that I’m trying to work into my game.”
Schaller said Kesselring has improved incredibly throughout the season and is one of the hardest workers on the team. Schaller also admitted Kesselring is too fast for him to get around in practice.
“I just kind of dump it in and let him go get it and not waste my time trying to get around him,” Schaller said. “He’s faster than me as a defenseman and he’s faster than most guys as a defenseman. I think the biggest thing for him is confidence … Once he gets a little more swagger in his game, he’ll be untouchable.”
Schaller said he tries to be a leader to younger teammates like Kesselring by being himself and hopefully showing them how far a strong work ethic can take you.
“If you’re working hard and playing well, people notice and I think our younger guys have really grasped onto that,” Schaller said. “They’ve really stepped up and played, I think, better than what they all expected for themselves this year and I think it shows how good our leadership is, including me.”
The Condors have recently added players who just finished their college careers, like former University of New Hampshire forward Filip Engaras, who joined the team last week. Kesselring said he wants to help those players settle in and pass along advice from his experience being where they were last year.
“It’s just about having fun, showing up to the rink everyday, learning and being a sponge,” Kesselring said.
With about six weeks left in the regular season, Kesselring said the Condors are focused on building on their structure, consistently playing how they want to play. Kesselring said Bakersfield has a strong, veteran forward group. Schaller said he and his teammates all trust each other.
Bakersfield sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division. The Condors began the season with Jay Woodcroft as coach before he got called up to take over as the Oilers’ interim coach last month and was replaced by his assistant, Colin Chaulk.
“We know how good we are, we know how good we can be and I think just trusting the guy next to you to do his job is going to be the biggest (thing) if we want to win,” Schaller said.