Former Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens is among the NHL players being made available to the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday's expansion draft.
The NHL released the lists of players Sunday morning that the other 30 teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights were exempt -- chose to protect or allow the Kraken to pluck as they complete their first roster ahead of their debut this fall.
Price is far from the only big name -- or big salary -- on the list.
Other notable names:
Forwards Max Domi (Columbus), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis), Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado), Taylor Hall (Boston), Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen (Nashville), Jonathan Drouin (Montreal), and Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat (Tampa Bay); defensemen Mark Giordano (Calgary), Dougie Hamilton (Carolina) and Oscar Klefbom (Edmonton); and goalies Kaapo Kahkonen (Minnesota), Ben Bishop (Dallas), Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Jonathan Quick (Los Angeles).
The Bruins protected forwards Patrice Bergeron, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederik, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith, defensemen Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy; and goalie Dan Vladar.
In addition to Hall and Rask, forward David Krejci was left unprotected. All, however, are free agents and were not required to be protected.
The other NHL teams had the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie. All players with continuing and effective no-move clauses had to be protected. Additionally, first- and second-year players are exempt from selection, as are unsigned draft choices.
The Kraken must pick one player from each team. Their mix must included a minimum of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.
Kraken general manager Ron Francis will hope to repeat the success of the most recent expansion draft -- that of the Golden Knights in 2017. Vegas was able to acquire draft picks and other assets by working with teams to select a player they coveted and then execute a trade.
The strategy worked for the Golden Knights, who played in the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season, losing in five games to the Washington Capitals.
Francis will have to plan the roster to fit in the $81.5 million salary cap, and he might find that players such as Price don't fit the budget.
Price, who helped lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, will be 34 next month and will carry a cap hit of $10.5 million next season. Colorado captain Landeskog will be an unrestricted free agent and hasn't been able to reach a deal with the Avalanche.
Seattle has until 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday to submit its draft selections to the league. The choices will be revealed Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in a draft show to be televised by ESPN2.