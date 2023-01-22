The Vancouver Canucks fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and named Rick Tocchet as his replacement on Sunday.

Boudreau, who coached the AHL's Manchester Monarchs from 2001-05, was in his second season as coach in Vancouver. The Canucks (18-25-3, 39 points) have lost 10 of their last 12 games to plummet into sixth place in the Pacific Division. Vancouver had an NHL second-worst 3.96 goals per game and is last on the penalty kill (65.9%) heading into Sunday's action.