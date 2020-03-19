The Los Angeles Rams released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, the team announced Thursday.
Gurley was officially let go after what was reportedly an extensive effort to find a trade partner.
Gurley had yet to begin the massive extension he signed prior to the 2018 season. Gurley has a cap hit of $17.25 million in 2020, the first season of a four-year, $57 million extension signed in July 2018.
The Rams avoided a $10.5 million bonus payment due Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Matthews, 33, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, registered 37 tackles and eight sacks in 13 games last season with the Rams, his first since signing a two-year contract worth up to $9.25 million last offseason.
Broncos release veteran QB Flacco
One year after trading for Joe Flacco, the Denver Broncos parted ways with the quarterback on Thursday.
The team said it will release the 35-year-old Flacco with a failed physical designation. He was placed on injured reserve after eight games last season due to a herniated cervical disk in his neck.
Releasing the 12-year veteran saves the Broncos $10.05 million against the 2020 salary cap.