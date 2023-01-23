KEVIN MALM is best known around Plymouth for cooking up his signature steak and cheese subs at football, softball and Little League games. While not as noticeable — or delicious — his other contributions to the town’s sports community are seemingly endless.
For more than 20 years, the Plymouth resident and Warwick, Rhode Island, native has volunteered in just about every way possible for Plymouth Regional High School and youth teams.
Malm, 57, has been a public address announcer, scorebook keeper, clock operator, fundraiser organizer, umpire and a fill-in first-base coach. He is also the vice president of the Plymouth Athletic Club, which owns and operates the D&M Park softball fields, and former vice president of the Plymouth Thundercats youth softball program.
When he is not filling one of those roles, Malm is likely grilling in the ’Cat Shack alongside his wife, Ellen, and fellow longtime volunteers KK Gauthier and John Speare.
For his decades of helping Plymouth sports in any way he can, Malm will receive the 53rd Carl Lundholm Memorial Award at the New Hampshire Union Leader’s “The Leaders: A Celebration of New Hampshire Sports Champions” banquet on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.
“I saw the need for help and then I just wanted to give the kids the best opportunities,” Malm said. “It’s the stuff we do around here.”
The award is presented annually to a New Hampshire citizen for his or her volunteer efforts to sustain athletic programs in the community. The Leaders event is sponsored by the University System of New Hampshire, Apple Therapy Services, Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center and Express MED.
Malm’s children, Patrick, 22, and Kelsey, 26, were three-sport athletes growing up. Patrick played football, basketball and baseball at Plymouth Regional. Kelsey played soccer, basketball and softball for the Bobcats.
Malm volunteered his time to help Patrick and Kelsey’s youth and high school teams but what makes him special, Plymouth Regional football coach Chris Sanborn said, is that his involvement with programs has never been tied to them.
“A lot of people do these kinds of things with their kids,” Sanborn said. “The thing with Kevin is he was in softball when his daughter was coming through, he stayed involved in it. He got involved in football when his son was coming through but he stayed with it. ... He’s just as involved today as before his kids were here and while his kids were here.
“He knows the value of youth programs and developing athletes for these sports and he would do anything anybody asked him to do.”
Malm’s volunteer efforts began as the public address announcer at Plymouth Regional football games and now he serves as the clock operator. After the Bobcats’ preseason scrimmages, he has food hot and ready for their visiting opponents. Before Plymouth leaves for a long road game, Malm hands out sandwiches to all the players.
At the ’Cat Shack during Plymouth Huskies youth football games and softball tournaments at D&M Park, Malm grills up his popular steak and cheese subs, smash burgers with his secret sauce, hot dogs, sausages and chicken marinated in 7-Up soda.
Those looking for a chicken Caesar wrap, another ’Cat Shack favorite, know to go to Malm’s wife, Ellen, who has volunteered at the food stand with him since the start.
“We love it,” Malm said. “I’m definitely not in charge when she’s there.”
Plymouth Regional athletic director Todd Austin and Malm set up the football field before high school games and pick up trash around the stands and field afterwards. During the 2020 season, when fan access was limited or prohibited at schools due to the pandemic, the two served as commentators for the Pemi Baker TV livestreams.
“He and I did one (game) up in Kennett once and we got caught on the Kanc (Kancamagus Highway) during the foliage (traffic) and showed up at halftime,” Austin said.
While he and Malm get teased for being late to that game, Austin noted Plymouth trailed, 12-0, at halftime but won 21-20 on a last-minute touchdown. “We say we brought the good luck to the team when we showed up,” Austin said.
In between football duties in the fall, Malm also helps the Plymouth Regional volleyball team as a fill-in scorebook keeper or clock operator. In the winter, he operates the clock at Bobcats wrestling meets and fills in to run the clock and keep the scorebook at basketball games when needed.
As the Plymouth Athletic Club’s vice president, Malm helps set up and run events at D&M Park like the NHIAA softball finals and USA Softball of New Hampshire and Little League tournaments. He also helps the Plymouth Regional softball team as a scorebook keeper and occasional first-base coach.
Malm, who played football, basketball and baseball at Bishop Hendricken High in Warwick, organizes the Plymouth Athletic Club/Bobcat football golf tournament joint fundraiser at White Mountain Country Club in Ashland each September.
During the football team’s fundraiser cornhole tournament at D&M Park, Malm volunteers in the ’Cat Shack.
Both events have become popular in town and are a great chance to catch up with friends, Malm said.
“We have a lot of community members that come to both of those things,” Sanborn said. “It’s more community outreach. ... Getting people involved, getting them together and supporting your program. That’s where Kevin’s big.”
Malm said he has received plenty of help in all his various volunteer roles over the years.
Numerous local businesses like the Plymouth Hannaford and Dunkin’ have donated food or money to fundraisers or teams, Malm said. People like Plymouth Regional principal Bruce Parsons, SAU 48 superintendent Kyla Welch and former SAU 48 superintendent Mark Halloran have always been helpful, he said.
“It’s easy to get stuff done when people say yes, I’ll be honest,” Malm said.
Malm said he enjoys seeing Plymouth athletes grow and develop, watching them succeed on and off the field and catching up with them when they come to a game or he bumps into them in town as adults.
As long as he is needed, Malm said he will continue to be involved with Plymouth sports.
“What we do here in Plymouth — we have our motto, pride and tradition, and he kind of embraces that,” Austin said of Malm.